Anya Taylor-Joy condivide le foto del matrimonio su Instagram: "Due anni fa ho sposato il mio migliore amico" (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) La star di Furiosa ha svelato le immagini delle nozze con il marito Malcolm McRae. Anya Taylor-Joy si è sposata in gran segreto due anni fa, il 1° aprile 2022, in un tribunale di New Orleans. Per celebrare il secondo anniversario con il marito, il musicista Malcolm McRae, l'attrice alcune foto e video personali dell'evento. "Due anni fa, il primo aprile, ho segretamente sposato il mio migliore amico a New Orleans. La magia di quel giorno è incisa in ogni cellula del mio essere, per sempre. Buon secondo anniversario amore mio... sei il migliore" si legge nella didascalia del post di Taylor-Joy. Scene da matrimonio L'attrice ha condiviso un video in una storia ...
