Ajax-Go Ahead Eagles giovedì 04 aprile 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Fonte : infobetting
Ajax-Go Ahead Eagles (giovedì 04 aprile 2024 ore 21:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) A sette giornate dalla fine del campionato il distacco dell’Ajax nei confronti dell’AZ Alkmaar ammonta a sei punti, che non sono pochi, specialmente se consideriamo che dopo questa sfida arriveranno quelle contro Feyenoord e Twente. Basilare dunque provare a battere un Go Ahead Eagles che si presenta da splendido settimo in classifica, a -4 peraltro InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting
