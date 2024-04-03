AEW WWE | MJF si sente tirato in causa e provoca The Rock su X | il tutto nasce da…un dipinto

AEW/WWE: MJF si sente tirato in causa e provoca The Rock su X, il tutto nasce da…un dipinto (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Ci siamo manca ormai poco a WrestleMania 40 o WrestleMania XL, che dir si voglia. Un’edizione che si prospetta ricca di emozioni fra possibile sorprese e match che promettono grande spettacolo, e poi WrestleMania è sempre WrestleMania. MJF provoca a The Rock Uno dei piatti principali dell’intero evento è sicuramente il main event che vedremo nella Night 1, ovvero il Tag Team Match fra il team formato da The Rock e Roman Reigns contro il team formato da Cody Rhodes e Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Ed è proprio fra le storie ormai tesissime fra il Final Boss e l’American Nightmare che la faida si è costruita principalmente ed emblematico è stato il segmento a Raw dove The Rock ha violentemente attaccato Cody facendolo sanguinare copiosamente. Un momento che il Final Boss vuole assolutamente ricordare e un momento ...
