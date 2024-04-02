XTX Markets invites entries for first $1.048mn progress prize as Artificial Intelligence Mathematical Olympiad competition opens (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) LONDON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/
XTX Markets is excited to announce the opening of the first $1.048 million progress prize for the Artificial Intelligence Mathematical Olympiad (AIMO), on the Kaggle platform. This initiative is part of the $10 million AIMO prize, launched in November 2023, aimed at fostering the development of AI models capable of Mathematical reasoning. The ultimate goal is to create a publicly shared AI model that could achieve a gold medal standard at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO). The grand prize of $5 million will be awarded to the first AI model that competes in an AIMO prize-approved ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
