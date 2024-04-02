Xiaomi Mix Flip sempre più concreto | ecco il presunto design e comparto foto

Samsung Galaxy C55 fa capolino sulla Google Play Console. Nuovi leak investono Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra e il pieghevole Xiaomi Mix Flip. L'articolo Samsung potrebbe riesumare la serie Galaxy C; ... (tuttoandroid)
Dalla Cina arrivano indiscrezioni su batteria, fotocamere, peso e altri dettagli del prossimo pieghevole targato Xiaomi. L'articolo Xiaomi MIX Fold 4: un leak svela nuovi dettagli sul prossimo ... (tuttoandroid)
Lo scorso anno Xiaomi ha presentato in Cina il suo smartphone Mix Fold 3 ed ora si dice che il marchio sia pronto a rivelare presto il successore di questo nuovo dispositivo pieghevole, ovvero lo ... (optimagazine)
Poco announces HyperOS rollout plan for Q2 2024: Is your device on the list - Poco has announced a list of smartphone that will receive the HyperOS update in second quarter (Q2) of 2024. Learn more about it here.gizmochina
Xiaomi MIX Flip’s camera, display specifications leaked: here’s what we know so far - Xiaomi MIX Flip's specifications like its camera sensors and the screen's pixel density have leaked. Let's have a look.91mobiles
Xiaomi MIX Flip Unveils: Advanced Cameras, Display, and Launch Details Leaked - Xiaomi is on the brink of launching the MIX Flip, its first foray into the flip smartphone market. Leaks have revealed cutting-edge camera technology, a 1.5K display, and a mid-2024 launch window.econotimes