WWE | Triple H su X ha confermato la card per le due notti di WrestleMania XL

WWE: Triple H su X ha confermato la card per le due notti di WrestleMania XL (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) La WrestleMania week ha avuto inizio con un’altra grande puntata di Raw, sia sul ring che per i numeri registrati al botteghino. Si procede in tv a passo spedito verso il Grandaddy of Them All e lo si fa anche sui social, dove Triple H ha annunciato la card ufficiale della Night 1 e della Night 2 di WrestleMania XL. Ovviamente i due main event saranno il tag team match tra Reigns/The Rock e Rollins/Rhodes sabato e l’atto II tra Reigns e Rhodes domenica, mentre l’ordine dei vari match nel corso delle serate è ancora tutto da scoprire. Di seguito trovate la card ufficiale delle due notti di WrestleMania: Night 1, 6 Aprile Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio Jade Cargill, Naomi e Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, ...
