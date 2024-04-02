WWE | Triple H su X ha confermato la card per le due notti di WrestleMania XL

Ci stiamo avvicinando sempre di più al weekend più importante dell’anno per la WWE, con WrestleMania alle porte, ma anche Stand & Deliver per quanto riguarda il roster di NXT. La card ... (zonawrestling)
Le theme song, quante volte ci siamo affezionati ad una particolare theme song di un lottatore e ogni volta che la sentiamo la cantiamo a squarciagola, come può essere ad esempio Kingdom, ... (zonawrestling)
Con il weekend di WrestleMania dietro l’angolo, la WWE sta facendo l’impossibile per assicurarsi che la quarantesima edizione dello Showcase of Immortals rimanga nella storia. Proprio oggi, ... (zonawrestling)
CM Punk Reveals How He Mended Fences With Triple H, When His WWE Return Came About - CM Punk appeared on Monday’s episode of “The MMA Hour” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including when he began talking with WWE about a return and mending fences with Triple H. You can check ...ewrestlingnews
Triple H Proclaims WWE is Undergoing a Revolution Similar to the Attitude Era - Discussing the connection between sneakers and the bygone Attitude Era, the WWE’s Chief Content Officer announced that the company is experiencing a transformation comparable to that iconic era: We ...msn
Sami Zayn On Triple H’s Creative Leadership, WWE Most Wanted Treasures Note - WWE Superstar Sami Zayn shared his experience working under the creative leadership of Paul "Triple H" Levesque.ewrestlingnews