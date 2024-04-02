WWE | Non solo CM Punk | all’MMA Hour scintille fra Rhea Ripley e Becky Lynch | necessaria la sicurezza!

WrestleMania 40 è ormai alle porte. Diversi match sono già stati annunciati e la card ormai definita almeno per quanto riguarda i big match. Tutte le cinture saranno difese Salvo, a quanto ... (zonawrestling)
La WWE si sta preparando a WrestleMania XL e la compagnia sembra intenzionata a rendere la quarantesima edizione dello Showcase of the Immortals uno show da ricordare per sempre. Sappiamo già ... (zonawrestling)
Nell’ultima puntata di NXT è andato in scena un interessante tag team match fra gli Alpha Academy rappresentati per l’occasione da Akira Tozawa e Otis e i campioni di coppia di NXT i Wolf Dogs ... (zonawrestling)
CM Punk: WWE return from injury is a 'business decision' - I n a lengthy interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that got social media buzzing due to his comments about AEW, CM Punk also talked about the lead-up to his WWE return at Survivor Series, when ...msn
WWE: Roman Reigns fa spaventare i fan - Roman Reigns ha dichiarato che la perdita del titolo equivarrebbe al ritiro e con la sfida contro Cody Rhodes le probabilità si alzano ...spaziowrestling
Bianca Belair reveals what Jade Cargill told her following major WrestleMania XL announcement - For the past few weeks on WWE SmackDown, a major rivalry has slowly taken shape. At first, Naomi got entangled with Damage CTRL. Then, Bianca Belair intervened. Last Friday night, Jade Cargill made ...msn