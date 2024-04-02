WWE | Non solo CM Punk | all’MMA Hour scintille fra Rhea Ripley e Becky Lynch | necessaria la sicurezza!

WWE Non

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Non solo CM Punk, all’MMA Hour scintille fra Rhea Ripley e Becky Lynch, necessaria la sicurezza! (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Mancano pochi giorni a WrestleMania e siamo a un paio d’ore da Raw, show, che darà ufficialmente inizio alla WrestleMania Week, ma il clima si è già scaldato abbastanza perché nelle scorse ore c’è stato il podcast condotto da Ariel Helwani, l’MMA Hour che ha regalato grandi momenti. Non solo CM Punk, scintille fra Rhea e Becky Abbiamo riportato, in maniera riassuntiva, la lunga intervista fatta CM Punk che vi invito a leggere cliccando qui, dov’è il BITW si è proprio lasciato andare e ha risposto a tutte le domande possibile spaziando fra tanti argomenti tra i quali il suo ritorno in WWE, il periodo in AEW e le varie diatribe avute e molto altro. Ma non solo CM Punk perché l’MMA Hour ci ha regalato un ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • WWE Non

    WrestleMania 40 è ormai alle porte. Diversi match sono già stati annunciati e la card ormai definita almeno per quanto riguarda i big match. Tutte le cinture saranno difese Salvo, a quanto ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Non

    La WWE si sta preparando a WrestleMania XL e la compagnia sembra intenzionata a rendere la quarantesima edizione dello Showcase of the Immortals uno show da ricordare per sempre. Sappiamo già ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Non

    Nell’ultima puntata di NXT è andato in scena un interessante tag team match fra gli Alpha Academy rappresentati per l’occasione da Akira Tozawa e Otis e i campioni di coppia di NXT i Wolf Dogs ... (zonawrestling)

CM Punk: WWE return from injury is a 'business decision' - I n a lengthy interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that got social media buzzing due to his comments about AEW, CM Punk also talked about the lead-up to his WWE return at Survivor Series, when ...msn

WWE: Roman Reigns fa spaventare i fan - Roman Reigns ha dichiarato che la perdita del titolo equivarrebbe al ritiro e con la sfida contro Cody Rhodes le probabilità si alzano ...spaziowrestling

Bianca Belair reveals what Jade Cargill told her following major WrestleMania XL announcement - For the past few weeks on WWE SmackDown, a major rivalry has slowly taken shape. At first, Naomi got entangled with Damage CTRL. Then, Bianca Belair intervened. Last Friday night, Jade Cargill made ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE Non
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.