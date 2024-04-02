WWE | La Bloodline domina ancora | Rollins e Rhodes umiliati a colpi di cintura a fine Raw

WWE: La Bloodline domina ancora, Rollins e Rhodes umiliati a colpi di cintura a fine Raw (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Anche l’ultima puntata di Raw prima di WrestleMania ha visto la presenza di The Rock e Roman Reigns che hanno addirittura aperto lo show rosso, per poi chiuderlo da autentici dominatori. Dopo l’attacco brutale di una settimana fa, Rocky ha ripercorso le sue gesta, dicendo ancora una volta che mantiene le promesse e lunedì scorso ha confermato ciò che aveva detto a Rhodes nell’orecchio, ovvero di farlo sanguinare. Poi il People’s champ ha parlato dei, ormai famosi, crybabies di Cody Rhodes facendo vedere alcune immagini andate virali sui social di bambine in lacrime vedendo il loro eroe demolito contro il camion della produzione, zio Rock ha voluto quindi dare una lezione a tutti i ragazzini perchè ci sono momenti della vita in cui bisogna agire e fare ciò che va fatto. Infine ha parlato dei ...
