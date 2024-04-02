WWE | Johnny Gargano rassicura i fan dopo lo spot non perfetto a Raw

WWE Johnny

WWE: Johnny Gargano rassicura i fan dopo lo spot non perfetto a Raw (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Durante l’ultima puntata di Raw abbiamo assistito ad un 8-Man Tag Team Match fra il team composto dai New Day e i #DIY e quello del Judgment Day. Un match che per la cronaca ha visto trionfare, il Judgment Day grazie a Damian Priest che ha trovato il pin vincente ai danni di Tommaso Ciampa. Johnny sta bene Durante il match però abbiamo assistito ad uno spot non andato proprio nel migliore dei modi, spot che ha avuto come protagonista Johnny Gargano che nel lanciarsi verso l’esterno del ring con un suicide dive ha impattato contro il tavolo dei commentatori, uscendo malconcio dal match. Si temeva qualche problema, ma il membro dei #DIY ha voluto rassicurare i fan, attraverso un post sui propri profili social dicendo che sarà regolarmente presente a WrestleMania 40. ...
