VIDEO: Drew McIntyre continua a sparare a zero su CM Punk e Rollins, esilarante “funerale” al BITW ed al regno di Seth (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Durante l’ultimo episodio di Raw prima di Wrestlemania XL, Drew McIntyre è stato assoluto protagonista con una vignetta esilarante nel quale, lo Scottish Warrior, ha nuovamente preso di mira CM Punk ed il suo avversario di domenica notte, ovvero Seth Rollins. L’ex NXT, vestito di nero ed a “lutto”, ha celebrato il funerale del Best in the World e del regno di Rollins, citando ancora una volta il fatto che “anche i tricipiti di Punk vogliono abbandonarlo”, prima di rivolgere l’attenzione nei confronti dell’ex Shield, citando addirittura la figura del Joker di Jared Leto. Ecco qui di seguito la breve vignetta, postata dallo stesso Drew sui propri profili social: RIP Seth ...
    Seppur a distanza, la rivalità tra Drew McIntyre e CM Punk prosegue con il primo che non perde occasione per sbeffeggiarlo. Il "Best In The World" è tornato ad allenarsi in palestra, dopo ...

VIDEO: Drew McIntyre continua a sparare a zero su CM Punk e Rollins, esilarante "funerale" al BITW ed al regno di Seth - Durante l'ultimo episodio di Raw prima di Wrestlemania XL, Drew McIntyre è stato assoluto protagonista con una vignetta esilarante nel quale, lo Scottish Warrior, ha nuovamente preso di mira CM Punk e ...

