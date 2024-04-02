‘Two Pairs Of Hands’ | il nuovo singolo di Mark Knopfler

'Two Pairs

‘Two Pairs Of Hands’, il nuovo singolo di Mark Knopfler (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) LONDRA – Ad anticipare l’ormai prossima pubblicazione di “One Deep River” – l’atteso decimo album di studio di Mark Knopfler in uscita il prossimo 12 aprile – esce ‘Two Pairs Of Hands’, il nuovo e terzo singolo estratto dal suo nuovo lavoro. In ‘Two Pairs Of Hands’, Knopfler cattura con un sorriso che gli fa brillare gli occhi, l’euforia delle performance dal vivo: “Two Pairs of Hands è una canzone che cerca di spiegare come ci si senta a gestire tutte le informazioni e a cercare di mettere insieme tutto quando si è in piedi al centro del palco con una grande band. Hai un grande pubblico intorno a te e stai cercando di elaborare tutte queste cose allo stesso ...
