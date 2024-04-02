TULSA KING | al via la produzione della seconda stagione

(Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Paramount+ ha annunciato oggi che è in corso ladell’attesissimaserie originale, interpretata dal candidato all’Oscar Sylvester Stallone. Chi compone il cast tecnico di “”? Ideata dal candidato all’Oscar Taylor Sheridan, la serie sarà girata in Oklahoma e ad Atlanta, con il pluripremiato Craig Zisk (Weeds, The Larry Sanders Show) alla regia e allaesecutiva. Il candidato all’Oscar Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street, I Soprano) tornerà come sceneggiatore e produttore esecutivo.è prodotto da MTV Entertainment Studios e 101 Studios in esclusiva per Paramount+. Cast Le guest starprima ...

