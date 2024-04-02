The Strangers | i character poster da brivido del remake horror

The Strangers

The Strangers, i character poster da brivido del remake horror (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Gli iconici assassini di The Strangers del 2008 sono tornati in una veste inedita nei character poster rilasciati da Lionsgate per l’uscita del remake horror, The Strangers: Capitolo 1, che arriverà nelle sale a maggio. “Dollface”, “Pin-Up Girl” e “Spaventapasseri” saranno protagonisti dell’home invasion diretto da Renny Harlin e rifacimento della pellicola di Bryan Bertino.   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da THE Strangers – Chapter 1 (@theStrangersfilm)   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da THE Strangers – Chapter 1 (@theStrangersfilm)   Visualizza questo post su ...
