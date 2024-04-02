Summer Camp | il Tennis Giotto avvia il conto alla rovescia verso l’estate

Summer Camp: il Tennis Giotto avvia il conto alla rovescia verso l’estate (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Arezzo, 2 aorile 2024 – Il Tennis Giotto ha avviato il conto alla rovescia verso l’estate. Il circolo aretino rinnoverà il servizio dei Summer Camp rivolti a bambini e bambine a partire dai quattro anni di età e, in vista della partenza fissata per lunedì 10 giugno, ha già pubblicato la documentazione con tutte le informazioni utili per le famiglie. I Campi solari del circolo aretino si svilupperanno per un totale di dodici settimane fino a venerdì 6 settembre, con l’impianto polivalente di via Divisione Garibaldi che tornerà sede di una ricca programmazione quotidiana scandita tra tante diverse attività sportive, ludiche, didattiche e creative. I Summer Camp sono ...
