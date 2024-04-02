Stop di Adidas alle maglie della Germania con il numero 44 | scoppia il caso sulla somiglianza con le SS naziste

Stop Adidas

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a open.online©

Fonte : open.online
Stop di Adidas alle maglie della Germania con il numero 44, scoppia il caso sulla somiglianza con le SS naziste (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) L’Adidas ha deciso di vietare la personalizzazione della maglia della Germania con il numero 44. Colpa della somiglianza del carattere scelto per i numeri sulle maglie con il simbolo usato dalle Ss naziste nella Seconda guerra mondiale. Il caso è scoppiato pochi giorni l’annuncio dello storico divorzio tra l’Adidas e la nazionale tedesca. Un rapporto interrotto dopo 70 anni di collaborazione. A sollevare le prime polemiche era stato lo storico Michael König, che alla presentazione della maglia per i prossimi Europei e alla scoperta del carattere di quel numero aveva segnalato la divisa come «molto discutibile». Secondo König, il ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su open.online

Stop al numero 44 sulle maglie della Germania: per Adidas è troppo simile al logo delle SS - Troppo simile al logo delle SS: Adidas mette al bando il numero 44 dalle maglie da calcio della Germania. Non sarà possibile personalizzare la divisa in vendita nello store ufficiale.corrierenazionale

Inside the controversial history of Adidas: From making boots for Hitler's troops to bitter family rivalry and Kanye West's antisemitic rants - as sports giant is embroiled in ... - Adidas launched the new jersey with excitement ahead of Germany ... supremacist groups in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. The controversy did not Stop there for West, who then doubled ...dailymail.co.uk

Germany to redesign Adidas soccer jersey numbering amid Nazi symbol controversy - While 44 is not currently used by the German men’s or women’s teams, official uniform supplier Adidas allowed customers to personalize the jerseys with a number, from 00 to 99, and a name up to 10 ...kion546

Video di Tendenza
Video Stop Adidas
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.