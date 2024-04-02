Scoop | Rufus Sewell ha indossato una protesi per avere un ' sedere grande' nel ruolo del principe Andrea

Scoop Rufus

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Scoop, Rufus Sewell ha indossato una protesi per avere un 'sedere grande' nel ruolo del principe Andrea (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) La star del nuovo film Netflix ha dovuto ricorrere ad un trucco prostetico per recitare nel film Netflx. Rufus Sewell interpreta il principe Andrea nel lungometraggio Netflix Scoop, che racconta la famosa e disastrosa intervista al duca di York sul caso Epstein. In una sequenza del film in cui compare nudo, appena uscito da una vasca da bagno, Sewell ha fatto uso di un 'sedere finto' realizzato con una protesi creata per l'occasione. Intervistato da Radio Times, l'attore ha spiegato come si è evoluta la situazione del sedere finto:"Non è che io sia imbarazzato del mio fondoschiena. Lo mostro ogni volta che posso ma questo sedere è stato appositamente spedito". La protesi è servita per creare un ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • Scoop Rufus

    Svelate oggi le prime immagini del film Netflix con Gillian Anderson nei panni dell'ex conduttrice della BBC Emily Maitlis Quest'oggi sono state diffuse in rete le prime immagini di Rufus Sewell e ... (movieplayer)

Princess Beatrice 'annoyed and upset' as Netflix series 'signals difficult time ahead' for family - EXCLUSIVE: With the countdown to the release of Netflix's Scoop - which tells the story of Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview - a royal expert looks at why there's tough times ahead ...ok.co.uk

Scoop's Prince Andrew star reveals how he approached taking on controversial role - Rufus Sewell who is playing Prince Andrew in the upcoming Netflix drama Scoop, based on his infamous Newsnight interview has opened up about his approach to the role ...mirror.co.uk

Rufus Sewell reveals he wore a massive prosthetic bottom while playing Prince Andrew in a nude scene for Netflix's Scoop: 'It was specially shipped in!' - Rufus Sewell has revealed her wore a massive prosthetic bottom while playing Prince Andrew in a nude scene for Netflix's new dramatisation, Scoop. The actor, 56, is portraying the Duke of York, 64, in ...dailymail.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Scoop Rufus
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.