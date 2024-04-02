Scoop | Rufus Sewell ha indossato una protesi per avere un ' sedere grande' nel ruolo del principe Andrea

(Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) La star del nuovo film Netflix ha dovuto ricorrere ad un trucco prostetico per recitare nel film Netflx.interpreta ilnel lungometraggio Netflix, che racconta la famosa e disastrosa intervista al duca di York sul caso Epstein. In una sequenza del film in cui compare nudo, appena uscito da una vasca da bagno,ha fatto uso di un 'finto' realizzato con unacreata per l'occasione. Intervistato da Radio Times, l'attore ha spiegato come si è evoluta la situazione delfinto:"Non è che io sia imbarazzato del mio fondoschiena. Lo mostro ogni volta che posso ma questoè stato appositamente spedito". Laè servita per creare un ...

