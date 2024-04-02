Rugby | il ranking mondiale aggiornato | dove può arrivare l’Italia con i Test Match estivi

Rugby, il ranking mondiale aggiornato: dove può arrivare l’Italia con i Test Match estivi (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Nell’ultimo aggiornamento del World ranking Rugby l’Italia maschile si atTesta all’ottavo posto, piazzamento ottenuto grazie al Sei Nazioni 2024: nel corso del torneo, l’Italia è passata dall’11° all’8° posto, guadagnando tre posizioni e salendo di 3.48 punti, portandosi da quota 75.93 a quota 79.41. Nelle Summer Nations Series l’Italia affronterà a luglio, nell’ordine, Samoa, Tonga e Giappone, tutte un trasferta: proprio il fattore campo sfavorevole permetterà agli azzurri di poter guadagnare comunque qualche decimo di punto in ogni incontro in caso di vittoria. Nella migliore delle ipotesi, con tre vittorie con più di 15 punti di margine gli azzurri andrebbero a scavalcare l’Argentina, portandosi al settimo posto con 81.88, mentre nella peggiore delle ipotesi, con tre sconfitte con ...
