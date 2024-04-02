Rose Hanbury rompe il silenzio su William | cosa ha detto

'Who's listening to him': Internet rips Andy Cohen as he apologizes for spreading conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Andy Cohen has finally apologized for the remarks he made about Kate Middleton's absence due to abdominal surgery before the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis.news.meaww

Andy Cohen Apologizes for Fueling Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton's Health and Prince William's Alleged Affair - Popular TV host Andy Cohen apologizes for spreading conspiracy theories about Princess Kate's health and Prince William's alleged affair, acknowledging his role in fueling speculation before Kate's ...ibtimes.sg

'I'm heartbroken': Andy Cohen is sorry for conspiracy theories around Kate Middleton's absence - Andy Cohen is apologetic for spreading conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, before she announced that she’s battling with cancer. Kate had been absent for several weeks ...wionews