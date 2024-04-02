Rose Hanbury rompe il silenzio su William | cosa ha detto

Rose Hanbury

Rose Hanbury rompe il silenzio su William: cosa ha detto (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) La notizia di un presunto tradimento del principe William ai danni di Kate Middleton con la vicina di casa e carissima amica della coppia Rose Hanbury ha fatto il giro dei social e non solo. Dopo mesi e mesi di indiscrezioni mai confermate, a fare chiarezza è la presunta amante dell’erede al trono. Sembra che Rose Hanbury abbia voluto uscire allo scoperto, senza più nascondersi. Al contrario dei principi del Galles, che hanno preferito non replicare al gossip della stampa britannica, la nobile si è trovata costretta a fare chiarezza sul rapporto che la lega al principe William. Ecco le parole dell’amica di Kate Middleton, che mettono fine (forse) ai pettegolezzi sul suo conto. William e il reale rapporto con Rose Hanbury, foto Ansa – ...
    Lady Rose Hanbury ha rotto il silenzio commentando le voci secondo cui avrebbe una relazione con il marito di Kate Middleton, il principe William. La donna, madre di tre figli, è sposata con David ... (velvetmag)

    La Principessa Kate Middleton ha annunciato di avere il cancro. E di fronte a tale notizia, si spera che le false notizie e le illazioni si arrestino. Teorie complottiste che, oltre alla ... (dilei)

    Nuova bomba di gossip dal Regno Unito: e se l’erede al trono William avesse un’Amante? La stampa britannica fa un nome. Recentemente, sul web è tornata in voga una figura di spicco ma piuttosto ... (nonsolo.tv)

