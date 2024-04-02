Napoleon | Apple non ha in programma di distribuire la versione di 4 ore di Ridley Scott

Napoleon: Apple non ha in programma di distribuire la versione di 4 ore di Ridley Scott (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) A differenza di quanto anticipato da Ridley Scott, la sua versione da oltre quattro ore di Napoleon potrebbe non trovare distribuzione su Apple TV+. A fine agosto si era diffusa la notizia che Ridley Scott stava lavorando a una versione di quattro ore del suo Napoleon. Il regista aveva anticipato a Total Film che la sua director's cut sarebbe stata disponibile in streaming dopo l'uscita della versione cinematografica definendola perfino "fantastica". Ma a quanto pare il cineasta inglese aveva fatto i conti senza l'oste. Da quanto riferito da World of Reel, la versione di Napoleon di quattro ore "non sarà resa disponibile a breve" visto che Apple non ha in ...
