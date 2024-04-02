Montez Ford | “I fan non sono mai riusciti a smettere di tifare gli Street Profits”

Montez Ford: “I fan non sono mai riusciti a smettere di tifare gli Street Profits” (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Gli Street Profits sono uno dei tag team più amati del main roster e nel corso degli ultimi 5 anni hanno fatto molta strada. Il duo formato da Angelo Dawkins e Montez Ford ha attraversato diverse fasi e all’inizio dello scorso anno, con la partecipazione di Ford nell’Elimination Chamber e le ottime prestazioni in singolo di entrambi gli atleti, si pensava addirittura che potesse arrivare lo split. Invece, la WWE ha deciso di creare una stable formata proprio dai Profits e da Bobby Lashley, con l’intento di presentare il gruppo come heel. Come sappiamo, però, le cose sono andate diversamente. Durante una recente apparizione a Busted Open Radio, Montez Ford ha parlato del mancato turn heel degli ...
