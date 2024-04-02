Like a Dragon | parte il casting per il nuovo gioco ed arrivano conferme su Yakuza Kiwami 3

Like a Dragon, parte il casting per il nuovo gioco ed arrivano conferme su Yakuza Kiwami 3 (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio ha mantenuto la promessa fatta nei giorni scorsi, annunciando in queste ore di aver dato il via al casting del nuovo capitolo di Like a Dragon, aggiungendo inoltre che prossimamente verrà effettivamente sviluppato anche Yakuza Kiwami 3. Su segnalazione di Gamingbolt scopriamo che la scorsa settimana il team di sviluppo giapponese aveva promesso l’arrivo di annuncio “importante” relativo alla serie Like a Dragon, con una consistente fetta di fan che credeva si trattasse nientemeno che dell’annuncio ufficiale di Yakuza Kiwami oppure del sequel diretto di Infinite Wealth. Ed effettivamente durante il recente episodio di Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio TV, sebbene non sia stato annunciato un ...
