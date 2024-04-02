Lee Byung-hun | Squid Game e Parasite successi globali perché parlano di temi che riguardano tutti

Lee Byung-hun: "Squid Game e Parasite successi globali perché parlano di temi che riguardano tutti" (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Ospite del Florence Korea Film Fest, Lee Byung-hun ha parlato a lungo del mestiere di attore e delle sue esperienze a confronto nell'industria coreana e in quella americana. Alto, bello, elegante in un completo gessato che gli calza a pennello (ma lui ci rassicura "Non mi vesto sempre così. Stamani mio figlio mi ha visto e mi ha chiesto 'Dove vai così elegante?'"), Lee Byung-hun è molto lontano dai personaggi che lo hanno reso celebre come l'implacabile killer di A Bittersweet Life, lo spietato T 1000 di Terminato Genisys o il misterioso leader mascherato dì Squid Game. Ammette di ripudiare la violenza nella vita reale e questo lo aiuta a liberarsi rapidamente dei traumi dei personaggi. "Altrimenti sarebbe un bel problema". Ospite per la prima volta del Florence …
