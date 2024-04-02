Lee Byung-hun | Squid Game e Parasite successi globali perché parlano di temi che riguardano tutti

(Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Ospite del Florence Korea Film Fest, Lee-hun ha parlato a lungo del mestiere di attore e delle sue esperienze a confronto nell'industria coreana e in quella americana. Alto, bello, elegante in un completo gessato che gli calza a pennello (ma lui ci rassicura "Non mi vesto sempre così. Stamani mio figlio mi ha visto e mi ha chiesto 'Dove vai così elegante?'"), Lee-hun è molto lontano dai personaggi che lo hanno reso celebre come l'implacabile killer di A Bittersweet Life, lo spietato T 1000 di Terminato Genisys o il misterioso leader mascherato dì. Ammette di ripudiare la violenza nella vita reale e questo lo aiuta a liberarsi rapidamente dei traumi dei personaggi. "Altrimenti sarebbe un bel problema". Ospite per la prima volta del Florence …

Lee Byung Hun And Son Ye Jin In Talks For New Thriller Film By Hit Director Park Chan Wook - Park Chan Wook is the director behind numerous hit projects including “Oldboy,” “The Handmaiden,” “Decision to Leave,” and more. In response to the reports, Lee Byung Hun's agency BH Entertainment and ...soompi

Salt, Sweat, and Samsung: Legacy of Lee Byung Chul’s Seasoning Struggle - Last year, an online community was abuzz with a fact-checking post regarding the three things Chairman Lee failed to accomplish. The post’s author began by citing a famous quote from Lee, recorded ...msn

Bungee Jumping Of Their Own - Nel film, nei ruoli dei protagonisti, troviamo l’attore Lee Byung-hun (A Bittersweet Life, 2005; I Saw the Devil, 2010; Joint Security Area, 2000) e l’attrice Eun-ju Lee, conosciuta per i ...locchiodelcineasta