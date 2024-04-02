Le Jelly Nails sono tornate!

Jelly Nails

Le Jelly Nails sono tornate! (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Nel grande universo delle tendenze beauty, c’è sempre qualcosa di nuovo che emerge, ma ogni tanto ci sono ritorni sorprendenti dalle profondità del passato. Questa volta, è il ritorno trionfante delle Jelly Nails, un’iconica tendenza degli anni ’80 e ’90 che sta facendo un’incredibile rinascita nella scena della manicure primaverile. Ma cosa sono esattamente le Jelly Nails e perché stanno catturando l’attenzione di tante persone in tutto il mondo? Cosa sono le Jelly Nail? Le Jelly Nails, letteralmente traducibile come “unghie gelatina“, sono un tipo di manicure che si ispira alle famose sandali di plastica traslucida che hanno dominato la scena della moda negli anni ’80 e ’90. Come i sandali, le ...
