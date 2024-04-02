Intel Skills for Innovation | UdA | attività laboratoriali | focus su discipline STEM | educazione civica Esempi pratici per tutti i docenti | “Così abbiamo migliorato l’apprendimento” VIDEO

Intel Skills for Innovation: UdA, attività laboratoriali, focus su discipline STEM, educazione civica. Esempi pratici per tutti i docenti, “Così abbiamo migliorato l’apprendimento” [VIDEO] (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Maurizio Adamo Chiappa, dirigente scolastico dell'ITI Marconi di Dalmine (in provincia di Bergamo), interviene ai microfoni di Orizzonte Scuola a margine di Fiera Didacta Italia per parlare dell'importanza dell'innovazione didattica, in particolare alla luce del DM 66 del 2023 che promuove lo sviluppo di attività legate all'innovazione e alla transizione digitale. L'articolo Intel Skills for Innovation: UdA, attività laboratoriali, focus su discipline STEM, educazione civica. Esempi pratici per tutti i docenti, “Così abbiamo migliorato l’apprendimento” ...
