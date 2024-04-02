Immortal Woman, la recensione della pellicola di Chong Joi-tae al FKFF (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024)
"Imparerai a tue spese che nel lungo tragitto della vita incontrerai tante maschere e pochi volti." Lo sa bene Pirandello, che ha fatto del teatro uno dei perni della sua produzione artistica e letteraria. Il concetto di maschera ideato dall'autore siciliano può esprimersi con tutta la sua semplicità in Immortal Woman, lungometraggio coreano presentato al Florence Korea Film Festival e diretto da Choi Jong-tae, il quale si è anche occupato scrivere questa lunga giornata di due commesse alle prese con una cliente difficile. L'impianto teatrale e i pochi arredi sul palco incuriosiscono lo spettatore di fronte ad una situazione che mette in scena uno spaccato di vita dove ci sono molte maschere e pochi volti.
