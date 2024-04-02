iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 | premiata Taylor Swift | tutti i vincitori

iHeartRadio Music

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024, premiata Taylor Swift: tutti i vincitori (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Gli iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 si sono svolti lunedì primo aprile a Los Angeles tra esibizioni, premi e tanta commozione. Tra i candidati e vincitori, come sempre nell’ultimo periodo, svetta Taylor Swift, che ha ricevuto i suoi premi a distanza. “iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024”, Taylor Swift vince da lontano Una serata di grande Musica e spettacolo quella degli iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024, l’annuale premiazione condotta da Ludacris al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles in cui i premi vengono assegnati in base al successo ottenuto sulle stazioni radiofoniche della piattaforma. Tra i ...
