I Quiet for a While in concerto a Roma con “It’s not a phase | Mom!”

Tra febbraio 2021 e ottobre 2023 il Sole si è trasformato, passando da uno stato di relativa quiete a un turbinio di macchie solari, eruzioni, espulsioni di massa coronale e altri fenomeni che ... (fanpage)
«Non ti è permesso arrenderti. Se decidono di uccidermi, vuol dire che siamo incredibilmente forti». Queste le parole di Alexei Navalny, il più grande oppositore di Vladimir Putin, è morto in ... (open.online)
L’arresto della coppia di coniugi, Sabrina Fina e Massimo Carandente, insieme al muratore cinquantaquattrenne Giovanni Barreca, ha rivelato un intricato intreccio di credenze, morte e ... (thesocialpost)
Will Elon Musk come to Donald Trump’s rescue as former US president grows desperate for election campaign cash - The Tesla boss said he was ‘leaning away’ from Biden, but he has not yet openly backed the Republican, who is burdened with millions of dollars in legal troubles ...scmp
Mosques in NYC struggle to house and feed an influx of Muslim migrants this Ramadan - Islamic institutions in the Big Apple are struggling to keep up with the needs of the city's migrant population as an increasing number of asylum seekers come from Muslim-majority African countries.religionnews
Gunshots fired at house in Staindrop over Easter weekend - Detectives are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house in a Quiet County Durham village over the Easter weekend. A police investigation is underway after a firearm was discharged outside a ...thenorthernecho.co.uk