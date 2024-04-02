I Quiet for a While in concerto a Roma con “It’s not a phase | Mom!”

I Quiet for a While in concerto a Roma con “It’s not a phase, Mom!” (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Roma, 2 aprile 2024 – Una serata di musica a Centrale Preneste Teatro (Via Alberto da Giussano, 58 – Roma) per la rassegna di spettacoli dal vivo, danza, musica, teatro e nuovi linguaggi del contemporaneo YOU. The Young city – You Under 35 con la direzione artistica di Tiziana Lucattini: sabato 6 aprile alle 21.00 i Quiet for a While presentano il loro concerto It’s not a phase, Mom! Con la voce di Silvia Sprecacenere, Carlotta Novelli al basso, Alessia Arfei alla chitarra, Davide Santangelo alla chitarra, Luca Mancini alla batteria. I Quiet for a While sono una band Romana di genere pop-punk con influenze che rimandano al melodic hardcore. Il gruppo propone brani inediti e cover anni 2000/2010 per rivivere insieme al ...
