Golf | il ranking mondiale aggiornato e la classifica dei top10 in Italia Scheffler domina | Manassero risale

(Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Sembra di esser entrati nella vera e propria era di Scottie, in termini didel, il celebre OWGR. Il ventisettenne del New Jersey, ancor più dopo le due vittorie consecutive all’Arnold Palmer e al Players, con tris sfiorato allo Houston Open, è sempre più numero 1. Il suo divario con Rory McIlroy è tale che, per sorpassarlo, il nordirlandese dovrebbe a sua volta vincere i tre suoi prossimi eventi di fila (Masters compreso) e sperare in una serie abbastanza inverosimile di cattivi risultati di. Appare più verosimile il fatto che l’USA possa mettere la freccia nel numero di settimane in vetta al mondo. Al momento è a quota 81, il sesto in questo senso: direttamente davanti a lui ci sono Nick Faldo con 97, lo stesso McIlroy con 122 e Dustin Johnson con 135. ...

Who are the top-ranked players at the 2024 Valero Texas Open Full field and player rankings explored - After a successful Houston Open outing, the PGA Tour remains in Texas this week for the 2024 Valero Texas Open. The 15th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season is set to start at the TPC San Antonio's ...msn

Golf’s unsung genius: what Scheffler lacks in razzmatazz he makes up for in talent - World No 1 and Masters favourite may lack the aura of Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson but will be the man to beat at Augusta ...theguardian

Golf’s future stars vie for honours at Robert Rock Abu Dhabi Championship - The Robert Rock Abu Dhabi Championship is a World Amateur Golf ranking (WAGR) qualifying event for both boys and girls and is supported by the R&A and the Emirates Golf Federation. Joining Jones, who ...zawya