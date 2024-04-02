Formula E | Nissan presente fino al 2030

Formula Nissan

Formula E | Nissan presente fino al 2030 (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Una categoria automobilistica che ama l’ambiente e punta, sempre più, a quella sostenibilità che potrebbe aiutare a curare gli attuali mali del nostro Pianeta. La Formula E è avanti con i tempi e Nissan vuole continuare il proprio impegno nello sviluppo di nuove e più affidabili tecnologie che lanceranno definitivamente l’elettrico nelle corse professionistiche ma, soprattutto, nelle strade affollate di grandi e piccoli centri abitati. Questo il motivo che ha portato la Casa nipponica a estendere la partecipazione al campionato a batterie fino al prossimo 2030. Non a caso,  tra gli anni fiscali 2024 e 2030, Nissan lancerà sul mercato 34 modelli elettrificati per coprire tutti i segmenti e raggiungere un mix di elettrificato del 60% entro la fine del ...
