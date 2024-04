Export made in Italy in stallo e la Germania taglia gli acquisti

Exports drive UK commercial vehicle production - Export volumes of UK-built commercial vehicles increased in February, with production almost doubling, according to new data from the SMMT.fleetnews.co.uk

SpiceJet acquires Q400 aircrafts! Airline saves Rs 1252 crore via settlement agreements - SpiceJet is getting a Q400 plane from Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) because they made a deal last year. This deal means SpiceJet now owns six Q400 planes, including five they already had from NAC.msn

Tech war: updated US semiconductor Export restrictions raise demand in China for Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card - Merchants at Shenzhen’s Huaqiangbei, the world’s biggest wholesale electronics marketplace, are stockpiling graphics cards ahead of the revised US curbs’ roll-out on April 4.scmp