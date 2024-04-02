Digital Luxury | le nuove connessioni

Digital Luxury

Digital Luxury: le nuove connessioni (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Il nuovo lusso si avvicina sempre più al Digitale, usando non solo le sue piattaforme ma anche le sue forme di connessione. Tra queste vi sono le Digital personalities, cioè quelle celebrity nate sui profili social che interagiscono con migliaia di utenti e con le quale condividono le proprie esperienze da consumatori. Nascono così delle nuove figure con le quali collaborano i brand e che, secondo lo studio GSP dell’ultimo anno di Brand Finance, contribuiscono al 21per cento dei guadagni del Luxury. Digital Luxury: i nuovi nomi dell’online Il lusso guarda sempre più alle possibilità del Digitale, innovando la sua struttura. Tra queste innovazioni vi sono le interazioni social tra brand e utenti che non avvengono solo direttamente tra i due, ma che si servono ...
    Il digitale, secondo quanto rivelato dal The Economist, sta assumendo sempre più il controllo dei meccanismi di vendita. Nel lusso l’online rappresenta il 36per cento dello spazio di vendita scelto ... (metropolitanmagazine)

