Descendants | The Rise of Red | il trailer e il poster svelano la protagonista del nuovo sequel

Descendants The

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Descendants: The Rise of Red, il trailer e il poster svelano la protagonista del nuovo sequel (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Il 12 luglio arriverà su Disney+ il nuovo film della saga di Descendants, intitolato The Rise of Red, di cui sono stati diffusi il trailer e il poster. Il 12 luglio debutterà su Disney+ il film Descendants: The Rise of Red e un trailer e il poster svelano la protagonista del nuovo capitolo della saga. Al centro della trama ci sarà infatti una nuova studentessa che causerà non pochi problemi nel magico mondo dei figli dei buoni e dei cattivi. Cosa racconterà il nuovo film Il video di Descendants: The Rise of Red svela infatti che la scuola avrà Uma come preside e tra gli studenti arriverà Red, interpretata da Kylie Cantrall, principessa ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Retracing history: Descendants commemorate Battle of Kohima with tribute trek - File photo of Lt. Col William Felix ‘Bruno’ Brown (top) and Charlotte Carty. KOHIMA — As a tribute to the heroes of the Battle of Kohima, Descendants of soldiers who fought in one of the WW-II’s ...easternmirrornagaland

'SCTV' cast member, 'Back to the Future' actor Joe Flaherty dies at 82 - Flaherty was part of the cast of the sketch comedy series Second City Television which also featured Martin Short, John Candy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Rick Moranis. He re-teamed with Short ...upi

St Lucia country profile - Most St Lucians are the Descendants of African slaves, brought in by the British in the 19th Century to work on sugar plantations. Although St Lucia is a former British colony, the French settled in ...au.news.yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video Descendants The
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.