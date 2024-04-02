Daily Crown | l’esperto | ‘William ha invitato i figli di Harry in Gb ma Meghan ha rifiutato’

Daily Crown: l’esperto, ‘William ha invitato i figli di Harry in Gb ma Meghan ha rifiutato’ (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Londra, 2 apr. (Adnkronos) – William e Kate starebbero facendo del loro meglio per porre fine al dissidio familiare con Harry e Meghan Markle. Lo ha detto al Mirror l’esperto reale Tom Quinn, secondo cui il principe e la principessa di Galles cercherebbero di risolvere il rapporto teso con il duca e la duchessa di Sussex, invitandoli a portare i loro figli Archie e Lilibet in visita nel Regno Unito. Tuttavia, Meghan avrebbe puntato i piedi e rifiutato. “William e Kate – ha raccontato Quinn – hanno chiesto a Meghan e Harry di portare i bambini e di fare pace, ma senza esito: non c’è possibilità per ora che Meghan porti i bambini nel Regno Unito”. I Sussex – ricorda il tabloid britannico – si sono scagliati contro i familiari nella loro docuserie su ...
