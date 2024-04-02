Call of Duty | Modern Warfare 3 | Snoop Dogg torna come operatore nella Stagione 3

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Snoop Dogg torna come operatore nella Stagione 3 (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) La collaborazione tra il rapper Snoop Dogg e Activision per i videogiochi della serie Call of Duty ha una storia ormai lunga. Anche in occasione del lancio della Stagione 3 di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 e Warzone vedremo tornare questa apprezzatissima skin. come segnala anche Charlie Intel, per accedere immediatamente all’operatore Snoop Dogg basterà acquistare il pass battaglia della Stagione 3. Il costo è fissato come sempre in 1100 punti Cod o 9,99 euro. L’acquisto del pass battaglia dà accesso a molte altre ricompense istantanee oltre al rapper. Questa è la sesta volta che Snoop ...
