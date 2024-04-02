Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to announce a significant advancement in its Bybit Card service, enhancing user Convenience and accessibility. The Integration of Google Pay now allows Bybit Card Users in the European Economic Area (EEA) to seamlessly spend their assets with unprecedented ease and security. Google Pay Integration marks a major enhancement to the Bybit Card experience, enabling Users to manage their finances and payments effortlessly. Effective immediately, Bybit Card holders can link their ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Hisense "Made for Ramadan" Campaign Celebrates the Essence of Ramadan - As families come together to share cherished moments during Ramadan, Hisense, the leading consumer electronics and home appliances brand, continues to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with its ongoing ...lelezard
Bybit Card Integration with Google Pay Elevates Convenience for EEA Users - is thrilled to announce a significant advancement in its Bybit Card service, enhancing user convenience and accessibility. The integration of Google Pay now allows Bybit Card users in the European ...adnkronos
Eficode appoints Hans Parvikoski as Chief Financial Officer - Hans Parvikoski has been appointed Chief Financial Officer at Eficode. In his new role, he is also a member of the Group Management Team. Hans Parvikoski has a broad finance background in IT services ...lelezard