Burnley-Wolverhampton, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Burnley-Wolverhampton è una partita valida per la trentunesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca martedì alle 20:45: diretta tv, streaming, probabili formazioni, pronostici. Continua a dare segnali di vita il Burnley di Vincent Kompany, reduce da ben tre risultati utili consecutivi: in stagione non era mai stato così continuo. Due pareggi esterni, entrambi contro squadre londinesi (West Ham e Chelsea) e una vittoria, la prima dopo oltre due mesi, contro il Brentford. Amdouni del Burnley – IlVeggente.it (Lapresse)Non ha intenzione di mollare, dunque, la squadra guidata dal tecnico belga, che rischia di retrocedere subito in cadetteria dopo la sensazionale cavalcata dello scorso anno, quando ottenne la promozione aritmetica con ...
    Il Burnley aveva battuto il Brentford prima della sosta regalandosi un finale di stagione con qualche speranza in più e dopo il pareggio a Stamford Bridge la salvezza è distante solo quattro punti.

