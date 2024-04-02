Brentford-Brighton, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024)Brentford-Brighton è una partita della trentunesima giornata di PremierLeague e si gioca mercoledì alle 20:30: diretta tv, streaming, probabiliformazioni, pronostici.
Nel momento più difficile il Brentford ha tirato fuori l’orgoglio e l’ha fatto sabato scorso davanti al proprio pubblico contro il Manchester United (1-1).
Mbeumo – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Gli agognati tre punti alla fine non sono arrivati – l’ultima vittoria delle Bees risale a circa due mesi fa – ma gli uomini di Thomas Frank avrebbero meritato senza alcun dubbio di prendersi l’intera posta in palio, avendo costruito il triplo delle azioni da gol rispetto ai più quotati Red Devils. La rete ospite di Mount al 6? di recupero sarebbe stata un’autentica beffa: a rimettere le cose a posto ...Leggi tutta la notizia su ilveggente
Il Brentford, che non vince da sette partite, ha però colto un ottimo punto sabato contro il Manchester United, e nell’aggettivo includete pure una valutazione della prestazione che è stata ... (infobetting)
