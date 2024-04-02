Bournemouth-Crystal Palace | Premier League | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Bournemouth-Crystal Palace, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) Bournemouth-Crystal Palace è una partita della trentunesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca martedì alle 20:45: diretta tv, streaming, probabili formazioni, pronostici. Da un lato una squadra che è ormai a pochi centimetri dalla salvezza aritmetica, messa in cassaforte grazie ai due successi di fila negli scontri diretti con Luton Town ed Everton, battuti rispettivamente 4-3 e 2-1 (in entrambi i casi i gol decisivi sono stati segnati nel finale). Dall’altro, invece, c’è il Crystal Palace, a cui servono ancora una decina di punti per essere certo di giocare in Premier League anche l’anno prossimo. Eze del Crystal Palace festeggia con i compagni – ...
    Il Bournemouth si presenta sulla scorta di due vittoria consecutive davanti ai propri tifosi, ancorché ottenute in modo rocambolesco, ma sopratutto con otto punti di vantaggio su un Crystal Palace

