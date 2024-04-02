AEW WWE | Prime reazioni all’intervista di CM Punk | arrivano conferme sulle sue dichiarazioni

AEW/WWE: Prime reazioni all’intervista di CM Punk, arrivano conferme sulle sue dichiarazioni (Di martedì 2 aprile 2024) L’intervista di CM Punk a MMA Hour farà sicuramente discutere ed, in parte, l’ha già fatto. Nonostante i toni pacati, il BITW ha toccato argomenti molto spinosi, tra cui il passato in AEW e non ha risparmiato le frecciatine (seppur molto leggere) nei confronti anche del suo capo Tony Khan. I toni della chiaccherata, però, sono sempre stati sereni e dunque, nonostante molti wrestler AEW abbiano pubblicamente dato credito alla propria promotion, non si sarebbe creato nessun caso e le sue dichiarazioni sembrano decisamente accurate, secondo il report di Fightful. Secondo le ultime ricostruzioni, molti addetti ai lavori della sua ex promotion sperano che l’intervista di ieri metta fine alla discussione in merito, mentre in WWE si aspettavano che certe domande (e risposte) sarebbero state toccate sia da Punk che da Ariel Helwani. ...
