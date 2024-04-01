WWE | Rematch per Sami Zayn a Raw stanotte contro Bronson Reed | la card aggiornata

WWE: Rematch per Sami Zayn a Raw stanotte contro Bronson Reed, la card aggiornata (Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) L’ultimo Raw prima di Wrestlemania XL è alle porte. Un sold-out Barclays Center di Brooklyn, New York, vedrà quindi l’arrivo di The Rock e Roman Reigns, con tanto di assenza di pubblicità per la prima ora di trasmissione. Ma non solo, visto che la WWE ha confermato un Rematch per Sami Zayn che, a pochi giorni dalla sfida con GUNTHER per l’Intercontinental Championship, dovrà nuovamente sfidare Bronson Reed dopo la cocente sconfitta di settimana scorsa. About to bitch Sami out for a second time. Let's go … "no 1 contender"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XqLvLUeFW5— BIG Bronson Reed (@BronsonISHERE) March 31, 2024 Il tutto è stato confermato, come avete potuto vedere, proprio dall’australiano, nel terzo match annunciato per uno show ...
UFFICIALE: Svelate le sedi di WrestleMania 41 e 42 - Ebbene sì, ad una settimana di distanza dall'edizione XL che ci vedrà impegnati a seguire il ritorno sul ring di The Rock e il Rematch tra Roman Reigns e Cody Rhodes valido per il titolo indiscusso, a ...zonawrestling

Former WWE champion handed new role ahead of WrestleMania appearance - Reports - The WWE locker rooms are full of natural talent, and often, wrestlers find themselves working various roles outside of the ring.msn

Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed added to WWE Raw - WWE announced on social media that Sami Zayn will get a Rematch against Bronson Reed. This comes after Reed defeated Zayn in a match last week due to a distraction from Gunther, who stood near the ...f4wonline

