WWE | Rematch per Sami Zayn a Raw stanotte contro Bronson Reed | la card aggiornata

(Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) L’ultimo Raw prima di Wrestlemania XL è alle porte. Un sold-out Barclays Center di Brooklyn, New York, vedrà quindi l’arrivo di The Rock e Roman Reigns, con tanto di assenza di pubblicità per la prima ora di trasmissione. Ma non solo, visto che la WWE ha confermato unperche, a pochi giorni dalla sfida con GUNTHER per l’Intercontinental Championship, dovrà nuovamente sfidaredopo la cocente sconfitta di settimana scorsa. About to bitchout for a second time. Let's go … "no 1 contender"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XqLvLUeFW5— BIG(@ISHERE) March 31, 2024 Il tutto è stato confermato, come avete potuto vedere, proprio dall’australiano, nel terzo match annunciato per uno show ...

