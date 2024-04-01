WWE | Nick Aldis ufficializza un match “Extreme” per WrestleMania XL

Negli ultimi tempi The Rock ha fatto parlare di sé per diversi motivi, sia dentro che fuori dal ring: dietro le quinte siede al tavolo del CdA di TKO, mentre sul palcoscenico WWE sono ... (zonawrestling)
Nick Aldis, noto per i suoi trascorsi in NWA e TNA, è passato alla WWE lo scorso anno, assumendo il ruolo di General Manager di SmackDown. Aldis si è fin da subito guadagnato un notevole ... (zonawrestling)
Dopo Elimination Chamber ci sono state storie tese tra Logan Paul e Randy Orton aprendo un altro “fronte di battaglia” per il campione degli Stati Uniti dopo gli screzi avuti con Kevin Owens. ... (zonawrestling)
CM Punk On WWE Return, Reconciling With Triple H, Nick Khan As The 'Difference Maker' - So I got a call from Nick Khan, and he was just like 'Hey ... whom Punk had a tumultuous relationship with during his first WWE run. "It's funny because everyone calls him Paul [now]...I always call ...wrestlinginc
CM Punk: WWE return from injury is a 'business decision' - In a lengthy interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that got social media buzzing due to his comments about AEW, CM Punk also talked about the lead-up to his WWE return at Survivor Series, when ...f4wonline
CM Punk compares Vince McMahon to Chris Benoit, details fight that led to his AEW termination - Punk compared the McMahon allegations to the double murder and suicide committed by former WWE world heavyweight champion Chris Benoit in 2007. Benoit murdered his wife, Nancy Benoit, and their ...cbssports