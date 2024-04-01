WWE | Nick Aldis ufficializza un match “Extreme” per WrestleMania XL

(Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) Con un video rilasciato sul profilo ufficiale X,ha reso noto un nuovoperXL. L’edizione 40 dello “Showcase of Immortals” vedrà Bobby Lashley e gli Street Profits affrontare il team composto da Karrion Kross e gli Authors of Pain con questa triade ora nota come The Final Testament. ASunday sarà 3 vs 3 in un Philadelphia Street Fight. Qui il video dell’annuncio.ANNOUNCEMENT@WWE pic.twitter.com/IyRWZlIcbo—(@Real) April 1, 2024

CM Punk On WWE Return, Reconciling With Triple H, Nick Khan As The 'Difference Maker' - So I got a call from Nick Khan, and he was just like 'Hey ... whom Punk had a tumultuous relationship with during his first WWE run. "It's funny because everyone calls him Paul [now]...I always call ...wrestlinginc

CM Punk: WWE return from injury is a 'business decision' - In a lengthy interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that got social media buzzing due to his comments about AEW, CM Punk also talked about the lead-up to his WWE return at Survivor Series, when ...f4wonline

CM Punk compares Vince McMahon to Chris Benoit, details fight that led to his AEW termination - Punk compared the McMahon allegations to the double murder and suicide committed by former WWE world heavyweight champion Chris Benoit in 2007. Benoit murdered his wife, Nancy Benoit, and their ...cbssports