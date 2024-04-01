VIDEO: Uncle Howdy pronto al ritorno, il teaser al termine del documentario WWE sul compianto Bray Wyatt! (Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024)
Quest’oggi, come da programma, la WWE ha rilasciato il documentarioBrayWyatt: Becoming Immortal, disponibile su Peacock. Un toccante e necessario omaggio alla carriera del compianto Eater of Worlds, che si è chiuso in maniera però decisamente particolare lasciando intendere che il fratello dello stesso Wyatt, Bo Dallas, possa essere davvero vicino al ritorno sul ring.
Chiusura criptica, una lanterna ed il celebre “run”: UncleHowdy è pronto a tornare!
Nonostante sia sotto contratto con la WWE nel 2022, Bo Dallas (con l’alter ego di UncleHowdy) è apparso pochissime volte affianco a Wyatt prima della prematura scomparsa dello stesso Bray e, dopo questo ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum is Uncle Rob Kardashian's twin in photos with cousins Dream and Chicago - Recommended VIDEOYou may also likeWATCH: Khloe Kardashian shares rare VIDEO of brother Rob with their father Robert ... and of course point out Tatum's resemblance to his Uncle. "Baby Rob is ...hellomagazine
WWE Drops Deliberate Tease For Bo Dallas' Return - Bo Dallas was Uncle Howdy alongside Bray Wyatt, and the two had a lot of plans in motion. Sadly, those creative plans never came to pass as Bray Wyatt was taken from us far too soon. Now, there could ...msn
Kate Middleton's Uncle Shares Update After Princess of Wales' Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - Kate Middleton’s maternal Uncle, Gary Goldsmith, said the Princess of Wales handled the explanation of her cancer diagnosis “incredibly well” in an exclusive interview with Spanish show ¡De Viernes!msn