Tokyo Fashion Week: i look street style più creativi tra avanguardia e contaminazione (Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) Life&People.it Le passerelle della Rakuten Fashion Week continuano a stupire il mondo con sperimentazioni audaci e collezioni creative, ma è nei look streetstyle dei quartieri chic di Tokyo che il raffinato gusto estetico giapponese esprime il meglio di sé. Sofisticati accostamenti di texture e accessori, outfit eleganti che non rinunciano ad un tocco di eccentricità, la scena nipponica continua a proporre una visione personale dello stile non piegandosi ad alcuni trend imperanti del Fashion mondiale. Tokyo Fashion Week: i look streetstyle in controtendenza Meno frequentata dalla stampa – rispetto alle grandi Fashion Week di ...
