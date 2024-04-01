The Strangers 2 | Data di Uscita confermata per l’autunno

The Strangers 2, Data di Uscita confermata per l’autunno (Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie Durante il WonderCon 2024, gli appassionati di horror hanno ricevuto una notizia eccitante riguardo a The Strangers: Capitolo 2, il secondo episodio della nuova trilogia basata sul film originale del 2008. Il Capitolo 2 di The Strangers confermato per l’autunno La produttrice Courtney Solomon ha annunciato che il Capitolo 2 sarà rilasciato in autunno entro la fine dell’anno. Questa conferma ha acceso l’entusiasmo dei fan, che ora hanno una finestra temporale più precisa per l’Uscita del sequel tanto atteso. Nonostante le speculazioni precedenti sul rilascio di tutti e tre i capitoli nel 2024, Solomon non ha menzionato l’Uscita del terzo capitolo al WonderCon. Tuttavia, questa notizia ha riacceso l’interesse per ...
