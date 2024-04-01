Serum Layering | cos' è la tecnica di stratificazione dei sieri e perché è potentissima per la pelle

Serum Layering

Serum Layering: cos'è la tecnica di stratificazione dei sieri e perché è potentissima per la pelle (Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) Nell'universo skincare i sieri sono il biglietto di sola andata per un viso radioso. Penetrano in profondità nella pelle contrastando opacità, secchezza, macchie scure e segni dell'invecchiamento con risultati rapidi ed efficaci. Tuttavia i benefici del Serum Layering, ovvero della loro stratificazione, non sono ancora chiari. Ed eccoci qui a svelarvi tutto su questa tecnica dal Glow Effect
