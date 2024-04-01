Newcastle-Everton (martedì 02 aprile 2024 ore 20:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) Mentre sabato il Newcastle è tornato alla vittoria rimontando il West Ham nel finale, da 1-3 a 4-3, per l’Everton è arrivata un’altra sconfitta, la terza di fila e per una sfortunata autorete di Coleman negli ultimi minuti del match. I Magpies si sono rilanciati almeno in ottica sesto-settimo posto, mentre i Toffees sono sempre InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting
How to watch Newcastle United v Everton on TNT Sports and discovery+, live stream and TV - All the details on how to watch and live stream Newcastle United v Everton in the Premier League in the UK on TNT Sports and discovery+.eurosport
Premier League form table updated ahead of Newcastle v Everton - Worth a look - This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of this next round of matches. Newcastle United hoping to build on that amazing Premier League comeback win against West Ham. Eddie ...msn
So is Anthony Gordon now on 8, 9, or 10 yellow cards - One of the big questions following the thrilling Newcastle United 4-3 v West Ham. So is Anthony Gordon now on 8, 9, or 10 yellow cardsthemag.co.uk
Video Newcastle EvertonVideo Newcastle Everton