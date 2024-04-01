Newcastle | Ameobi | “Tonali ha nascosto tutto Che il Milan sapesse …”

Newcastle, Ameobi: “Tonali ha nascosto tutto. Che il Milan sapesse …” (Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) Shola Ameobi, responsabile dei giocatori in prestito del Newcastle, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni sull'ex Milan Sandro Tonali
