NASCAR Cup Series, Hamlin beffa Truex e Logano e trionfa a Richmond - Denny Hamlin ha vinto la prova di Pasqua della NASCAR Cup Series in quel di Richmond. Il #11 di Toyota si impone per la quinta volta nello specifico short-track che sorge nello Stato della Virginia, i ...oasport

NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of Toyota Owners 400 - The 400-lap race often comes down to tire wear and tire management. The tire falloff during practice was nearly two seconds after 40 or more laps, which will allow for differing strategies throughout ...msn

William Byron's Advice for Wannabe Racers: Racing Shouldn’t Be Too Serious, Too Soon - NASCAR Cup driver and Daytona 500 winner says objective No. 1 for younger drivers just starting out should be to have fun.autoweek