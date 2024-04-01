I drop sneaker di aprile celebrano lo stile puro | tra effetti black white e follia a tutto colore

I drop sneaker di aprile celebrano lo stile puro, tra effetti black/white e follia a tutto colore (Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) Siamo arrivati ad aprile, il mese della stagione più bella dell'anno in cui anche i drop delle sneaker uomo sono pieni di inspo e good vibes, tra novità su cui puntare gli occhi per rimpinguare la collezione 2024, aggiornare il guardaroba primaverile, coccolare l'ego etc. La lista di aprile vede due filoni principali in cui immergersi: quello delle sneaker uomo eleganti in bianco e nero dalla forte declinazione running dei primi anni 2000 come le Nike Air Pegasus e le New Balance RC42, e quello delle scarpe da ginnastica un po' fuori di testa, coloratissime e celebrative di tematiche di fama mondiale e intregrate da collaborazioni notevoli tra realtà lontane oppure vicinissime. Il mondo basket con le Nike Zoom Giannis Freak 5, le Puma Mostro appena arrivare in due colors incredibili e le ASICS ...
