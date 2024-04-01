Daredevil | Born Agaian | il ritorno di Jon Bernthal come Punisher è stato confermato? FOTO

| Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie La prossima serie Disney Plus, Daredevil: Born Again, sembra destinata a prendere il testimone dalla serie ... (mistermovie)
I Marvel Studios starebbero cercando degli attori per interpretare quattro personaggi transgender nello show incentrato sul Diavolo di Hell's Kitchen. Le riprese di Daredevil: Born Again sono già ... (movieplayer)
Nonostante sia stata protagonista della serie di Star Wars, Ahsoka, sembra che Rosario Dawson non stia chiudendo le porte alla possibilità di tornare in un altro popolarissimo franchise. Nonostante ... (movieplayer)
Jon Bernthal's Photo From Daredevil: Born Again Set Hints At His Return As Punisher - It is speculated he will be seen in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, which is set for release in 2025. Previously, Bernthal portrayed the Punisher in two Netflix series, Daredevil in ...news18
Daredevil: Born Again, una foto dal set rivela il ritorno di Jon Bernthal - Una nuova foto dal set sembra confermare l'entusiasmante ritorno di Jon Bernthal nella serie Marvel Daredevil: Born Again ...cinematographe
Daredevil: Born Again Set Photo Reveals First Look at Jon Bernthal's Punisher Return - It seems like that is indeed the case, as Bernthal has been spotted in costume as Frank Castle, right around the area in Brooklyn where Daredevil: Born Again is filming. A fan took a photo with ...comicbook