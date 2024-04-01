Daredevil | Born Agaian | il ritorno di Jon Bernthal come Punisher è stato confermato? FOTO

Daredevil: Born Agaian: il ritorno di Jon Bernthal come Punisher è stato confermato? (FOTO) (Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) Una FOTO di Jon Berthal nei panni di Punisher sembra suggerire che l’attore farà parte della prossima serie TV Disney+ della Marvel, Daredevil: Born Again. Sebbene non ci siano state conferme ufficiali, Bernthal è stato avvistato indossando il costume di Frank Castle nella zona di Brooklyn, dove si stanno svolgendo le riprese della nuova serie con Matt Murdock protagonista. Una FOTO scattata da un fan al ristorante Hometown BBQ di Brooklyn ha immortalato l’attore con del sangue finto sul viso, dopo aver girato una scena d’azione.   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da Leslie aka Lazlo (Panda ? ) (@littlepandapit) Bernthal ha già interpretato il ruolo di Frank Castle nella serie ...
