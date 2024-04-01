Daredevil | Born Agaian | il ritorno di Jon Bernthal come Punisher è stato confermato? FOTO

Jon Bernthal's Photo From Daredevil: Born Again Set Hints At His Return As Punisher - It is speculated he will be seen in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, which is set for release in 2025. Previously, Bernthal portrayed the Punisher in two Netflix series, Daredevil in ...news18

Daredevil: Born Again, una foto dal set rivela il ritorno di Jon Bernthal - Una nuova foto dal set sembra confermare l'entusiasmante ritorno di Jon Bernthal nella serie Marvel Daredevil: Born Again ...cinematographe

Daredevil: Born Again Set Photo Reveals First Look at Jon Bernthal's Punisher Return - It seems like that is indeed the case, as Bernthal has been spotted in costume as Frank Castle, right around the area in Brooklyn where Daredevil: Born Again is filming. A fan took a photo with ...comicbook